DOROTHY LEO

LEO--Dorothy. Dorothy Jeanne O'Grady Leo, 75, after a long illness passed away peacefully at her home on June 7, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Warren and Earlene O'Grady, and her brother, Warren O'Grady. Dorothy is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Robert; her devoted children and their spouses, Michael Leo and Nikki Reyes and Kathy Leo and Steven Schwartz; her adoring grandchildren, Katelyn, Cameron, Brody, Grant and Hunter; and her sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Tracy McGinnis. Dorothy was born and raised in Merrick Long Island and met the love of her life in third grade and they were married at 20. Upon graduation from Juniata College, she moved to Dayton Ohio, where she spent 18 years, until moving to New York City. As she and Bob built their life, she began a successful career in computer programming. In Dayton, she was head of systems at Good Samaritan Hospital and after moving to New York City, she held multiple positions at Smith Barney Shearson where she retired from in 1994, with an organization of over 500 people. Dorothy was an inspirational leader with a work ethic and an EQ to match, shattering glass ceilings that stood in her way. Her colleagues loved working with her and for her. She was a beautiful person inside and out: authentic, deeply caring, humble, generous and with an infectious smile that always lite up a room. An intelligent woman with an iron will, she always had strong opinions but never with judgment. She refused to live life to anything but its most adventurous, most joyful extent. Dorothy would also never turn down a good time! She jumped at any opportunity to throw a big party and celebrate milestones with family and friends from across the country. She could always be found tearing up the dance floor late into the night and partying like she was still in college. She and Bob were inseparable. They loved playing golf together and travelling the globe, often taking the entire family with them. She loved welcoming family and guests into their summer home in Quogue, New York. She was a voracious reader and an accomplished golfer who loved a healthy competition on the links. Nothing meant more to her than her children and grandchildren. The love, lessons and grace she provided will always remain a part of them. A celebration of her life will be held later this summer. Memorial donations in Dorothy's name should be made to the National Organization for Women.





