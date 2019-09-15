LIND--Dorothy (Berry), on August 6, 2019, of Ancram, NY, formerly a longtime Manhattan resident. An attorney, business and management consultant, Dorothy was a well-known figure in the US mutual fund industry and one of the first women to serve as CEO and COO of an investment management firm, Arnold Bernhard & Co., an investment adviser and publisher of the Value Line Investment Survey. She was predeceased by her husband, Jack Lind, and is survived by many family members and friends. Contributions can be made in Dorothy's name to .
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 15, 2019