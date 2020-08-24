1/1
DOROTHY NEUSTADTER
NEUSTADTER--Dorothy. Dorothy Gottlieb Neustadter (1920-2020). A planned Zoom celebration became a funeral when our beloved mother, grandmother, aunt and great- grandmother died peacefully on August 19 three days before her 100th birthday. Born in Brooklyn, she attended Erasmus Hall High School and New York University. Her dynamic personality, graciousness, charm and wit delighted all those she encountered. Her dazzling elegance was bolstered by profound moral values and devotion to family. She leaves her children, Martha Mendelsohn, Jane Revasch, and Richard Neustadter; her grandchildren James (Carrie), Abigail (Eric), Nathaniel (Damla), Daniel, Stav, Arielle, step-grandchild Jane (Nick), step-grandchildren Lily and Grace, great-grandchildren Sasha, Ezekiel, Arthur, Eren, and Kian, and many nieces and nephews. She adored them all. Her vibrant spirit will live with us forever.


Published in New York Times on Aug. 24, 2020.
