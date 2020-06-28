OSBORN--Dorothy. Dorothy H. 'Dee' Osborn, a multi-decade Wall Street finance industry professional, died June 22, 2020 at Essex Meadows in Essex, CT. Born in Hartford, CT on June 5, 1927, Dee grew up in Cheshire CT. She attended Northfield, School for Women and Wellesley College. In 1947, she led a 12-member group of Wellesley students through early post-war Western Europe. Following her Wellesley graduation, Dee married New York chemical engineer Rush Taggart. The couple then spent 10 years in Charleston, West Virginia where they had three children: Rush Jr., Alison and Stewart. In 1960 the couple relocated to New Canaan, CT and divorced in 1964. Dee then gained a Master of Arts in Education and taught for several years. In 1976, after acquiring a Certified Investment Adviser license, Dee worked for two decades in the New York financial industry holding a variety of positions with, among others, Scudder, Stevens & Clark and Shearson American Express. In 1997 she retired from her role as vice president Bank of America's US Trust division. In October 1978, immediately following the re-estab- lishment of diplomatic relations between China and the United States, Dee led an 29-member all-female group from the Young Women's Financial Association of New York to China. The journey was unprecedented both for women and for Western finance professionals and occurred during the very earliest days of China's transition from communist autarky to authoritarian capitalism. She led a later visit to China under the auspices of the National Committee on United States- China Relations. Dee's multi- decade career also spanned the Federal Reserve interest rate rises of the 1980s, the birth of the high yield debt market and the 1990s tech boom. An active member of the New York Society of Security Analysts, Dee served from 1974-1979 as chairman of its Education and Seminar Committee. She also served as president of the Wellesley Club and managed its alumni fund. In 1986, Dee married widower James 'Jim' Osborn of Greenwich, CT, a portfolio manager with Edgewood Financial of Manhattan. The couple lived in Greenwich, CT during which period Dee served as co-treasurer of the local arts and science Bruce Museum. Jim died in 1996. Dee moved to Essex Meadows in Essex, CT in 2008. She leaves behind three children, Rush, Alison and Stewart and grandchildren Heidi, Christina, Roberta, Natalie, Nicholas and Jeffrey. To share a memory of Dee or send a condolence to her family please visit www.rwwfh.com Services handled by the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home in Centerbrook, CT.
Published in New York Times on Jun. 28, 2020.