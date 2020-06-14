DOROTHY ROBERTS

ROBERTS--Dorothy H. Dorothy H. Roberts, passed away in her Manhattan home on June 11, 2020 at the age of 91. Dorothy was the chairman of Echo Design founded by her parents in 1923 and continued to work until her last day. Dot will be remembered for her indefatigable and generous spirit. A beloved leader, mentor, partner, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. For full obituary, go to JJFFH.COM
Published in New York Times on Jun. 14, 2020.