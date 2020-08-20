Dorothy Rosenblatt, 84, of Queens N.Y., passed away peacefully at home on August 6th. She leaves behind her daughter Caren Rosenblatt; her son Mark Rosenblatt and his wife, Edelyn; and her two grandchildren, Danielle and Jake; and her sister Frances Miller.
As a daughter of immigrants, she was born and raised in the Bronx and was the first generation to achieve a college degree from Hunter College and continue on to achieve a Master's Degree in Education at The City College of New York.
She married her husband Edward whom she met on a very successful blind date that led to 60 years of a happy and loving marriage. She truly cherished living at "The Crescent" where they raised their children and made life-long friends.
She was a dedicated public school teacher in Bushwick, Brooklyn, where she taught for many years until retirement. Always quick to volunteer and do civic good, she was a believer in continuing education, and multi-talented in music and art. Along with her husband they explored the world near and far. Loved to host the family gathering for the Holidays. She was a loyal and life-long friend to many, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and will be missed by all.
On August 7, 2020, Sinai Chapels provided a private burial service with immediate family members and friends attending.
Donations in her name can be graciously made to: The American Cancer Society
