1/1
Dorothy Rosenblatt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Rosenblatt, 84, of Queens N.Y., passed away peacefully at home on August 6th. She leaves behind her daughter Caren Rosenblatt; her son Mark Rosenblatt and his wife, Edelyn; and her two grandchildren, Danielle and Jake; and her sister Frances Miller.

As a daughter of immigrants, she was born and raised in the Bronx and was the first generation to achieve a college degree from Hunter College and continue on to achieve a Master's Degree in Education at The City College of New York.

She married her husband Edward whom she met on a very successful blind date that led to 60 years of a happy and loving marriage. She truly cherished living at "The Crescent" where they raised their children and made life-long friends.

She was a dedicated public school teacher in Bushwick, Brooklyn, where she taught for many years until retirement. Always quick to volunteer and do civic good, she was a believer in continuing education, and multi-talented in music and art. Along with her husband they explored the world near and far. Loved to host the family gathering for the Holidays. She was a loyal and life-long friend to many, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and will be missed by all.

On August 7, 2020, Sinai Chapels provided a private burial service with immediate family members and friends attending.

Donations in her name can be graciously made to: The American Cancer Society (https://donate3.cancer.org) or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (https://alzfdn.org/)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edelyn Rosenblatt

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved