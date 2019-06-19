ROTHCHILD--Dorothy. Passed away suddenly but peacefully at the too soon age of 93, in her home in Boca Raton, FL. Her vitality, strong political opinions, clever wit, generous ways, and fashionista sense will be missed by many. She was the devoted daughter of Lena and Philip Shapiro. She was deeply loved by her daughter, Jane, grandsons, Kipp and Skylar, and Bill Boggs whom she called her sin-in-law. How will I manage without our daily talks? Love you dearly, Jane.
Published in The New York Times on June 19, 2019