1925 - 2019

Dorothy Kreissman passed away on Friday, November 22nd, at the age of 94, in Chapel Hill, NC. Dorothy (née Socolow) was born in New York City on June 12, 1925. She is survived by three loving children: Gary & wife Debra Flanz of New York City, Dr. Susan and husband Dr. Phillip Breitfeld of Chapel Hill and James of San Francisco, four adoring grandchildren: Alex, David, Abby Breitfeld & Ellie Breitfeld, and her devoted brother, Dr. Edward Socolow. She was pre-deceased by her doting husband of 68 years, Bob Kreissman, who passed away in 2016.



Dorothy graduated from Walton High School in the Bronx at 16, and from Cornell (Phi Beta Kappa) in 1945 at age 20 with a major in romance languages (she spoke four of them). She entered the workforce in the postwar era as a statistician for Johns Manville and also taught French. After the birth of her first two children, she and the family moved to Westchester County, where she lived for over 50 years, before moving to Chapel Hill in 2011.



Dorothy always possessed a sharp intellect and a quick wit, enjoying everything from a hard-fought game of Scrabble, to an intense rubber of bridge, to the NY Times Double-Crostic, which she often finished before the entire household was even awake. Dorothy adored speaking French, but was equally at home on the bowling lanes, where she led many teams to victory. She also put her math skills to good use volunteering to keep the accounts for a local community thrift shop for many years and tutoring elementary school students.



Dorothy was deeply involved in and devoted to her children's and grandchildren's education, as well as their physical, spiritual and moral development. She was the foundation that held the family together and made them far better people than they otherwise would have been. She will be truly and deeply missed.



