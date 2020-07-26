DOROTHY SCHWARTZ

SCHWARTZ--Dorothy, "Dottie," age 81, passed away suddenly of multiple illnesses at her Manhattan home on June 15. She was a retired longtime top executive at CBS, highly respected and a mentor to many. Earlier in her career she broke the "glass ceiling" at Heublein Inc., the former beverage company, when she became Director of Advertising. Dottie was a devotee of the arts, a contributor to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and a patron of the Metropolitan Opera and the New York Philharmonic. Dottie was a world traveler, proud of having visited every continent and especially delighted in travelling with the Met Museum and the New York Philharmonic. She leaves a number of cousins including Janet Lyngdal of Orange, CT, Lynda Giles of Bloomfield Hills, MI, Howard Schwartz of Scottsdale, AZ and their spouses and children and many devoted friends who are saddened by her untimely death.





