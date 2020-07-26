1/
DOROTHY SCHWARTZ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DOROTHY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SCHWARTZ--Dorothy, "Dottie," age 81, passed away suddenly of multiple illnesses at her Manhattan home on June 15. She was a retired longtime top executive at CBS, highly respected and a mentor to many. Earlier in her career she broke the "glass ceiling" at Heublein Inc., the former beverage company, when she became Director of Advertising. Dottie was a devotee of the arts, a contributor to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and a patron of the Metropolitan Opera and the New York Philharmonic. Dottie was a world traveler, proud of having visited every continent and especially delighted in travelling with the Met Museum and the New York Philharmonic. She leaves a number of cousins including Janet Lyngdal of Orange, CT, Lynda Giles of Bloomfield Hills, MI, Howard Schwartz of Scottsdale, AZ and their spouses and children and many devoted friends who are saddened by her untimely death.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved