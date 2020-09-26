1/
Dorothy Valdes
{ "" }
1921 - 2020

Dorothy Valdes, ne Hacker, was born in the Bronx in 1921, the youngest of five daughters born to Hungarian/Romanian immigrants, Edward Hacker and Babbet Tasch. After attending New York City public schools, she went on to graduate from Hunter College. During WW II, Dorothy met her serviceman husband, William Valdes, when he happened to stop by a neighbor's house in Queens where her Air Raid Warning Warden's meeting was in progress. They subsequently married in 1945.
After living in New England and New York, they ultimately settled in Alexandria, Virginia. Together, "Dot" and "Bill" had, and raised, three sons. Dorothy led a full and productive work and family life. She died peacefully at her home in Alexandria at the age of 99 on August 21, 2020.
She is survived by her sons, Michael and Steven; her daughters-in-law Priscilla and Anita; her grandsons Stephen and Adam; her granddaughter-in-law, Brenda and her great-grandchildren, Ulysses and Lucia.

Published in New York Times from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by michael valdes

