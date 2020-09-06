1/
DOROTHY WHITE
WHITE--Dorothy Jeanne, died peacefully at home on September 3, 2020. A resident of Garden City, Long Island and Manhattan, she graduated from Adelphi University and Katharine Gibbs Secretarial School before starting her 38 year career in Fashion at Conde Nast Publications working on Glamour, Vogue and as Fabric Editor for Mademoiselle. Upon her retirement she joined the Volunteer Department at the Metropolitan Museum of Art where she served as a docent for 24 years giving Highlights, Period Rooms and Costume tours where she was also Docent Chair. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Edgar, and was the loving mother of Virginia, stepdaughters Cynthia and Daphne, and a devoted grandmother to three grandchildren. Interment will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to MSK Cancer Research, VNSNY Hospice, and The Church of St. Simon-by-the-Sea, Mantoloking, NJ.


Published in New York Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
