DOROTHY WIGOD

WIGOD--Dorothy Seidel. The Wigod, Pincus and Jacobson families mourn the passing of Dorothy Seidel Wigod on August 27, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Robert (deceased), mother of Dewey and Emily (Andrew) Pincus, sister of Judith (Leon) Jacobson, grandmother of Nathaniel and step-grand- mother of Alexie and Bennett, aunt to Wendy (Kenneth) Epstein, Laurence Howard (Susan Taylor), Alex Jacobson (Alicia Jackson) and Matthew Jacobson (deceased) and great-aunt to Lila, Jacob, Sophie, Matty, Lizzie, Emily, Sally and Matisyahu. We are grateful to all those who have supported her family and reflected upon her beauty, wisdom, vitality, integrity, judgement, compassion, humor, loyalty and unassuming grace. We admire her lifelong commitment to education, Israel and Jewish philanthropy. Most of all, we are grateful for her lifelong and limitless commitment to her family. Donations can be made in her honor to CAMERA (the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting in America) and Young Concert Artists.





