ARCHIBALD--Douglas. Died at his home in Water-ville, ME on November 13, 2020. He was born in New York City April 20, 1933, son of the late H. Douglas Archibald and Dorothy Olson Archibald. He grew up in Rye, NY, graduated from Vermont Academy in 1951 and Dartmouth College in 1955. He spent three years in the Air Force as a photo-radar intelligence officer and then began graduate studies at The University of Michigan as a Woodrow Wilson fellow. In 1965 he won the Clarence D. Thorpe dissertation prize. He taught English at Cornell 1963-1973 where he founded and directed the College Scholar program, was involved in other educational experiments, and worked steadily in opposition to the war in Vietnam, supporting and advising students who resisted the draft. He helped to manage the Glad Day Press, one of New York's important anti-war publishers. In 1973 Archibald moved to Colby College, where he taught until his retirement in 2004. At Colby he was chairman of the English Department for eight years, Dean of the Faculty for six, curator of the Healy Collection of Modern Irish literature for four, and editor of the Colby Quarterly until his retirement. He taught the full range of English courses with upper level concentrations in Irish Studies and Eighteenth Century British Literature, the areas of his major publications: books on the painter John Butler Yeats (1974), his son the poet William Butler Yeats (1983), and essays on Jonathan Swift, Edmund Burke, literary influence and literary history. He is co-editor of W.B. Yeats's "AutoBiographies (2000), volume III of the collected works. Archibald is survived by his sister Jean Douglas Archibald and her five children, his beloved wife, Debra Campbell, emeritus Professor of Religious Studies at Colby; his first wife Marie Thurber Carleton; and five children and nineteen grandchildren.





