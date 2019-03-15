CARUCCI--Douglas Arthur, 53, Manhattan. Douglas died tragically and suddenly Saturday, March 9, 2019. Doug was well-respected and loved by all those he met. He enjoyed traveling, photography, music and art. He was a master chef who loved to share his passion for food with his family and friends. As the managing director in quantitative trading at JP Morgan, Douglas made a huge global impact and many great contributions to their electronic trading businesses. He possessed a very rare knowledge of markets, business acumen, analytics, technology and people leadership. He is survived by his wife, Cindy, two sons, Joshua and Nicolas, mother and father, Frances and William Carucci, brother, Bruce Carucci, and sister, Jennifer Waters. Doug was a great father, husband, brother, son, cousin and friend. He was loved by many and we will miss him tremendously.



