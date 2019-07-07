CRIMP--Douglas, died on July 5th at age 74 after a long illness, which he met with uncommon grace. Much beloved by students and colleagues at the University of Rochester, where he was the Fanny Knapp Allen professor of Art History and Professor of Visual and Cultural Studies. World renowned as a scholar, writer, lecturer, and critic in visual art, dance, film, and queer studies. Author of numerous books and essays, many of which are classics in their fields. He could be found at a ballet, opera, concert, exhibition or some combination of these nearly every day. Strongly influenced by the gay liberation movement of the early 1970s, he became an inspirational and uncompromising AIDS activist in the '80's and '90s. Survived by his spouse, Yoshiaki Mochizuki, sister Sandi Bloem and brother Gregg Crimp, caretakers Henry Abelove, Gregg Bordowitz, and Rosalyn Deutsche, and a wide circle of devoted friends, whom he loved deeply. A memorial gathering will be held in the fall; date, time, and location to be announced.



