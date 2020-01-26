Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOUGLAS EVELEIGH. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:30 PM Kirkpatrick Chapel New Brunswick , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

EVELEIGH-- Douglas E. Douglas E. Eveleigh. December 6, 1933 - December 30, 2019. It is with great sadness that we report that Douglas E. Eveleigh of Rocky Hill, NJ, an emeritus Distinguished Professor at Rutgers University, died on December 30, 2019 of complications of a glioblastoma. Professor Eveleigh served on the Rutgers faculty for 45 years, where he was known as an exceptionally fine teacher and scholar. Professor Eveleigh's interests ranged broadly from applied microbiology (fermentation and degradation) to the history of science. Students loved his infectious humor and his skill at enlivening the study of microbiology on topics that ranged from alcohol fermentation to the generation of swamp gas. As a born leader, he reveled in pursuits of nature and science, and had additional passions for history, rugby, and magic. Doug is survived by his beloved family: wife of 57 years, Linda (Sterenberg); their son Chris (and partner Kim Frisino-Hurst); their son Rob (and daughter-in-law Laura Robinson); and Paula Nolan, daughter-in-law and mother of their grandchildren, Douglas and William. He was predeceased by his parents Frederick R. and Winifred (Bray) Eveleigh, and sister Iris True; survived by siblings Brian, Gerald (and June), Mavis (and David) Hill of U.K., Hazel Vincent of Toronto, and several beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins (and families); and sister-in-law Gretchen R. Sterenberg of San Francisco. In lieu of flowers, a one-time contribution can be sent to Douglas Eveleigh Endowed Graduate Travel Award, Rutgers University Foundation, P.O. Box 193, New Brunswick, NJ 08903- 0193. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:30pm on March 28 at Kirkpatrick Chapel, New Brunswick, NJ.



