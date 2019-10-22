FAIRHURST--Douglas Clayton, on October 19, 2019 of Manhattan and Waterbury Center, Vermont. Beloved companion of Barbara Norat. Loving brother of Barbara Ann Warren (Lawrence) and Allen Fairhurst (Jeanette) and late Deborah and late Ronald. Dear uncle to Lara, Sean, Brandon, Sarah, James and the late Alison. Visiting today 2-6pm at Macken Mortuary, 52 Clinton Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY. Religious Service Wednesday 10 am followed by interment Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. mackenmortuary.com
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 22, 2019