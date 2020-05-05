GROSS--Douglas A. died peacefully on May 3 of complications from cancer. Beloved son of Norman and Barbara, devoted husband of Patricia, proud father of Jacob, loyal brother of Liz and Sue and much loved brother-in-law and uncle. Graduate of Yale '76 and Columbia Law '80, Doug had a successful career as an attorney. He will be deeply missed by his large circle of family and friends. Memorial service will take place in the future.





