GROSS--Douglas A. died peacefully on May 3 of complications from cancer. Beloved son of Norman and Barbara, devoted husband of Patricia, proud father of Jacob, loyal brother of Liz and Sue and much loved brother-in-law and uncle. Graduate of Yale '76 and Columbia Law '80, Doug had a successful career as an attorney. He will be deeply missed by his large circle of family and friends. Memorial service will take place in the future.


Published in New York Times on May 5, 2020.
