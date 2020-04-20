MURRAY--Douglas P. Died on April 19 in New York City at age 84, mourned by his wife Peggy Blumenthal, daughter Gwyn Firth Murray, and grandchildren Laila and Oscar Murray Volpe. Born in Tenafly, NJ, he received his BA from Yale and PhD from Stanford, and spent his long career strengthening US-Asia relations, first teaching in HK through Yale-China, then heading The Asia Foundation's Singapore Office, later as Vice President of the EastWest Center and President of the National Committee on US-China Relations, China Institute and Lingnan Foundation. A lover of nature and wildlife, he spent many happy years walking the woods in the California Sierra, Grafton Vermont, the Tenafly Nature Center and Central Park. No memorial plans at present.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 20, 2020