SCHWALBE--Douglas, died peacefully at home in New York City on April 3, 2020 at age 92. Son of Jacob and Ruth Schwalbe, he graduated from The Hotchkiss School and immediately enlisted in the Navy, serving during the last year of World War II. He then went to Yale College and Harvard Business School. He and Mary Anne Goldsmith were married from 1959 until her death in 2009. In 1965, Schwalbe became Managing Director of Harvard's Loeb Drama Center and was co-founder of the Institute in Arts Administration. In 1979, the family returned to New York, and Schwalbe entered a music management business, which became Schwalbe and Partners in 1992. He was a key figure in introducing early music to North America. He is survived by his sisters, Phyllis Lee Levin and Marjory Berkowitz; his three children, Doug, Will, and Nina, and their spouses, Nancy, David, and Sally; and five grandchildren, Nicolas, Adrian, Milo, Lucy, and Cy, who will hugely miss his larger-than- life spirit. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Mark Morris Dance Group. A celebration of his life will be held in Autumn.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 21, 2020