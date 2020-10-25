DOUGLAS THOMPSON

THOMPSON-- Douglas Norman. Of New York and East Hampton, NY, died at 76 after a year-long illness November 8, 2019 at his Chelsea home and architecture studio with husband, Phillip Smith, at his side. He and Phillip were married in Nantucket in 2008 after a committed relationship of 33 years, having originally met at the Columbia School of Architecture in 1966. They established Smith and Thompson Architects in 1975. Born to Robert Norman Thompson and Alethea Lillian Hess December 25, 1942 in Jeffersonville, NY, he grew up in Binghamton and nearby Sanitaria Springs and spent summers in Nantucket with his great-aunt Lulu Emmons, remaining a lifelong enthusiast of that special island. Attending Clarkson University and the New School in New York, Douglas graduated from Brooklyn College and received a Master of Architecture from Columbia University in 1970. Douglas was an enthusiastic world traveler from a young age where other cultures and architectural pilgrimages enriched his life and work. Survivors include cousins Anne Hess Brown, Steven Hess, and Maureen Hess Logan, Phillip's siblings Charles, Marcia and Jennifer, with whom he had a long and close relationship, and their nine children who referred to Doug as "model uncle." A cremation ceremony was held at Greenwood Cemetery in Brooklyn and a memorial service on December 5, 2019 at the General Theological Seminary's Chapel of the Good Shepherd in Chelsea, followed by a reception at the architects' studio. Douglas brought kindness and beauty to all he met and died peacefully and serenely just as he lived.





