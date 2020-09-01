1934 - 2019

Togut, Dr. Allen John

On Saturday November 16, 2019, ALLEN JOHN TOGUT of Rockville, MD. Predeceased by loving wife Myra R. Togut and daughter Deborah J. Togut, devoted father of David M. Togut (Tracy Elstein) and Sharon Pollack (Michael Pollack), dear brother of Michael Togut, Betsy Kagey, Joan Saslow, and Lynn Togut and loving grandfather of Alexander, Jason, Ben, Gabriel, Moshe, Maya, and Noam.



John, as he was fondly called, was a respected surgeon and a loving brother, father and grandfather. He was born the eldest of 7 children in Brooklyn, NY in 1934. During his childhood, he was active in the Scouts and achieved the highest honor as Eagle Scout in high school. John was passionate about his childhood hobbies which he enjoyed throughout his lifetime; stamp collecting and bird watching. He became interested in medicine in high school as he would often accompany his father to work at Manhattan General where he was the hospital administrator. He graduated from Cornell University in 1956 and Cornell Medical School in 1960. He married Myra Richman in 1959 and had 3 children, Deborah, David and Sharon. In 1967, he moved his family to Tokyo, Japan as he served in the U.S. Army as a surgeon during the Vietnam War. John had a long and fulfilling career as a Thoracic Surgeon practicing in the Greater Boston area, Corning, NY and Wilkes-Barre, PA.. John is greatly missed by all who knew and loved him; his family, friends and colleagues.

