1927 - 2019
Arnold Mervin Weissler, M.D.
Dr. Arnold M. Weissler, 92, died September 15, 2019 in Rochester, MN. He was born in Brooklyn, NY in 1927 and attended New York University and SUNY Downstate Medical School. His internship at Maimonides Hospital was followed by residency and cardiology fellowship at Duke University. He held academic appointments at Ohio State University, Wayne State University, Rose Medical Center in Denver and Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. He coauthored over 120 scientific papers, several books and was an invited speaker at many international meetings. He exemplified the model of a caring academic physician. He is survived by his wife Sandra and 4 children.
Published on NYTimes.com from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019