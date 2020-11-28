1950 - 2020

Dr. Bruce Clifford Edelstein, DC, passed peacefully on Friday November 27, 2020 after a long illness at age 70.

A longtime resident of Tarrytown, NY, Bruce was born to Ruben and Dorothy Edelstein on February 11, 1950 in Bayside, Queens. From a young age, Bruce possessed a deep desire to help others which led him to achieve a Doctorate of Chiropractic Degree from Queens College. He practiced in New York City for many years before taking over the family business from his father. During this time, Bruce met and started a family with the love of his life, Diana Costantino . Together they would raise raise four children; Joshua, Jacob, Leah and Ari.

Though a successful business man, Bruce's pride and joy was his family. He is survived by his adoring and loving wife, Diana and her children Maria Elena and Leonard; his sister Jane, her husband, Mark and their two children, Cooper and Kylie; his nieces and nephews, Rori, Erin, Micheal, and Benjamin; and his life long best friend Jeff. A doting and devoted father, Bruce's children, Joshua, Jacob, Leah and Ari were his most beloved accomplishments. Anyone who knew Bruce, knew that his generosity knew no bounds and that his love was unconditional.

Due to Covid restrictions, funeral and memorial services will be held privately. Memorial contributions can be made to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America at www.myasthenia.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store