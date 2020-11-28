1/1
Dr. Bruce Clifford Edelstein
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dr. Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1950 - 2020
Dr. Bruce Clifford Edelstein, DC, passed peacefully on Friday November 27, 2020 after a long illness at age 70.
A longtime resident of Tarrytown, NY, Bruce was born to Ruben and Dorothy Edelstein on February 11, 1950 in Bayside, Queens. From a young age, Bruce possessed a deep desire to help others which led him to achieve a Doctorate of Chiropractic Degree from Queens College. He practiced in New York City for many years before taking over the family business from his father. During this time, Bruce met and started a family with the love of his life, Diana Costantino . Together they would raise raise four children; Joshua, Jacob, Leah and Ari.
Though a successful business man, Bruce's pride and joy was his family. He is survived by his adoring and loving wife, Diana and her children Maria Elena and Leonard; his sister Jane, her husband, Mark and their two children, Cooper and Kylie; his nieces and nephews, Rori, Erin, Micheal, and Benjamin; and his life long best friend Jeff. A doting and devoted father, Bruce's children, Joshua, Jacob, Leah and Ari were his most beloved accomplishments. Anyone who knew Bruce, knew that his generosity knew no bounds and that his love was unconditional.
Due to Covid restrictions, funeral and memorial services will be held privately. Memorial contributions can be made to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America at www.myasthenia.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joshua Edelstein

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved