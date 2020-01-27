Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DRORA MAYNARD. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MAYNARD--Drora Barkai Pershing, Died peacefully on January 24, 2020, in Palo Alto, CA, age 85. Born to eastern European Jewish immigrants in Jerusalem in 1935, Drora (her name means "freedom" in Hebrew) grew up in the Bronx and attended the High School of Music and Art, graduating in 1951. A prodigy as a young pianist, she studied with Anna Shenderoff at the Juilliard Preparatory School, and performed more than once on young artists' showcase programs on WNYC Radio. After a summer at Tanglewood in 1951, she was a star music student at Queens College, and co-winner of its concerto competition in 1955, her graduation year. She studied piano for two years with the famed Isabella Vengerova, and in 1956-57 was a special student in piano performance at the Royal College of Music in London. Drora married Gale Pershing, a civil engineer, in 1955, and in 1961 they and their three young children moved to Huntsville, Alabama, where Gale helped build facilities for the U.S. space program, and Drora performed frequently as a pianist, taught dozens of piano students, led the local orchestra's viola section, and helped establish the Huntsville Chamber Music Guild. Widowed at age 30 in 1965, Drora returned with her children to New York, where she entered the CUNY doctoral program in musicology and became a Queens College teaching fellow in music history, theory and ear training. Her doctoral studies were aided by a summer at Harvard in 1967, where she studied with Gustave Reese, and by a Kent Fellowship from the Danforth Foundation in 1969. In 1970 she married harpsichordist, organist and conductor Paul Maynard, head of Queens College's early music program, and in 1971 she became a tenured member of the College music faculty. From then until her retirement in 2013, Drora was an integral part of the College's music department and of its transformation into the Aaron Copland School of Music. For many years, she served as an associate department chair and associate director, oversaw the undergraduate performance program, and was an anchor of the faculty. She was a co-author of the still-widely-used textbook A New Approach to Keyboard Harmony, edited by her Copland School colleague, the composer Leo Kraft. The two later became a couple - Mr. Kraft called her his "muse" and "innamorata" and shared a deep and happy union from 2004 until his death in 2014. She was a woman of immense character and energy, extraordinary intellect and breadth of understanding, profound musical and humane inspiration, and passionate, expansive personality, all of which made her an example to generations of students and faculty, and helped make her alma mater into one of the finest schools of music in the United States. To her children and grandchildren she was a tower of strength and a fountain of love and generosity. Her admirers will remember her as a force of nature, and for her huge empathy, her marvelous sense of humor and irony, her ferocity and erudition, her free-flowing tears of joy, her earthy shtetl Yiddish, and the rainbow of expressivity and devotion with which she touched so many lives. Drora is survived by her three children: Steve, of Washington, D.C., with his spouse Emily Toll, and their son Noah; Jonathan, of Redwood City, CA, with his spouse Janet and their children Abby, Ellie and Jamie; and Ruth, of Chapel Hill, NC, with her sons Galen, Jared and Asher; and two stepsons, Evan Kraft, with his spouse Shelley Orren-King, of Wayne, NJ, and Philip Maynard of Philadelphia, PA. Her second husband, Paul Maynard, died in 1998. Burial services are tentatively set for Tuesday, January 28, at Cedar Park-Beth El Cemetery, 735 Forest Ave., Paramus, NJ. Contributions in Drora's name may be made to the Anna Barkai Memorial Scholarship, Aaron Copland School of Music, Queens College, Flushing, NY 11367, or to the , .



