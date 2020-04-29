ADAMS--Duane. The Board of Trustees and staff of the National Museum of Mathematics (MoMath) celebrate the life of our beloved friend and colleague, Duane Adams. A member of MoMath's Board of Trustees since its earliest days, Duane unswervingly supported MoMath's educational mission, motivated by a sincere love of mathematics and a fervent belief in its power to enrich people's lives. Prior to his time at MoMath, Duane spent 20 years in the United States Air Force before becoming a research professor and ultimately the Vice Provost for Research at Carnegie Mellon University. Additionally, he spent four years as deputy director of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). Duane was a cherished member of the MoMath family, and we will all remember his great warmth, kindness, and generosity. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.



