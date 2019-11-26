Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DUDLEY EPPEL. View Sign Service Information Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home 1655 27th Street Vero Beach , FL 32960 (772)-778-3233 Send Flowers Obituary

EPPEL--Dudley Allen. Dudley Allen Eppel, of Vero Beach, FL and West Tisbury, MA, passed peacefully on November 21, 2019, with Nancy, his cherished wife of 63 years, and their four children by his side. Born in Newark, NJ, on July 20, 1929, Dudley grew up in South Orange and Maplewood. He was a 1947 graduate of Columbia High School, where he was known as "Deadly Duds," for his "leadership on the basketball court and play behind the baseball plate." As captain of the Varsity basketball team, he was known as a "hard worker who never quit"- a truism for how he lived his life. Dudley graduated from Rutgers University in 1954, where he was a Business Administration major and member of Chi Psi Fraternity. He continued to play basketball and also played semi-pro summer baseball for the Farmington Flyers (ME). His college career was interrupted by his service in the Air Force from which he received an honorable discharge to support his family when his father passed. Dudley had an illustrious career on Wall Street having led four block trading desks over 42 years at firms such as Blyth & Co., Weeden & Company, Loeb Rhodes, and Donaldson, Lufkin, & Jenrette (DLJ). He retired as Managing Director of DLJ's Institutional Equities Division in 1995. According to his peers, he was known as a patient mentor and excellent practitioner of the art and science of block trading. His colleagues recognized him as Dudley "Warbucks" Eppel, with a cigar in one hand and a phone in the other, retiring as the "oldest living block trader on Wall Street." He provided commentary on the financial markets for the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Institutional Investor, CNBC, and other news outlets. At his retirement party in Boston, he was presented with a certificate of recognition from Mayor Thomas M. Menino. Dudley was a loving father and raised his family in Princeton, NJ, where they resided for 45 years. With a passion for the beach, Dudley and his family spent many summers on the Jersey shore and later Martha's Vineyard. He shared his love of the ocean with his children, teaching them to body surf and enjoy a competitive surfside game of backgammon. He also loved the mountains of Colorado, and took his family skiing to Vail and Aspen. He especially enjoyed riding a horse-drawn sleigh to the Pine Creek Cookhouse. Dudley shared his love of the Big Apple with his family, exposing them to Broadway musicals and sporting events. He was a loyal fan of many teams, including the (now San Francisco) Giants, the Knicks, the Rangers, and the New York Giants. Dudley had a keen interest in people and was a mentor and friend to people of all ages and backgrounds. He was an avid golfer and over his lifetime was a member of the Bedens Brook Club (Skillman, NJ), Rolling Rock Club (Ligonier, PA), Edgartown Yacht Club, the Vineyard Golf Club (Edgartown, MA), and the John's Island and Red Stick Golf clubs (Vero Beach, FL). He is survived by his wife, Nancy, his children Cheryl and her husband John Segar (Watertown, MA), Lynne (West Tisbury, MA), Dudley, Jr. (Lee) (Vero Beach, FL), and Meredith and her husband Chris Jylkka (Weston, MA), and his four grandchildren: Anna Lee and Charles Allen Segar, and Lila Grace and Alexander Dudley Jylkka. His family, colleagues, and friends deeply mourn his loss and celebrate his generous and loving spirit. He was predeceased by his mother Mildred Nauman Eppel, his father William Eppel, his sister Dianne Schryber, and his brother William Eppel. A celebration of his life will take place on Martha's Vineyard in July 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift in his memory to the , or the West Tisbury Public Library Foundation.



EPPEL--Dudley Allen. Dudley Allen Eppel, of Vero Beach, FL and West Tisbury, MA, passed peacefully on November 21, 2019, with Nancy, his cherished wife of 63 years, and their four children by his side. Born in Newark, NJ, on July 20, 1929, Dudley grew up in South Orange and Maplewood. He was a 1947 graduate of Columbia High School, where he was known as "Deadly Duds," for his "leadership on the basketball court and play behind the baseball plate." As captain of the Varsity basketball team, he was known as a "hard worker who never quit"- a truism for how he lived his life. Dudley graduated from Rutgers University in 1954, where he was a Business Administration major and member of Chi Psi Fraternity. He continued to play basketball and also played semi-pro summer baseball for the Farmington Flyers (ME). His college career was interrupted by his service in the Air Force from which he received an honorable discharge to support his family when his father passed. Dudley had an illustrious career on Wall Street having led four block trading desks over 42 years at firms such as Blyth & Co., Weeden & Company, Loeb Rhodes, and Donaldson, Lufkin, & Jenrette (DLJ). He retired as Managing Director of DLJ's Institutional Equities Division in 1995. According to his peers, he was known as a patient mentor and excellent practitioner of the art and science of block trading. His colleagues recognized him as Dudley "Warbucks" Eppel, with a cigar in one hand and a phone in the other, retiring as the "oldest living block trader on Wall Street." He provided commentary on the financial markets for the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Institutional Investor, CNBC, and other news outlets. At his retirement party in Boston, he was presented with a certificate of recognition from Mayor Thomas M. Menino. Dudley was a loving father and raised his family in Princeton, NJ, where they resided for 45 years. With a passion for the beach, Dudley and his family spent many summers on the Jersey shore and later Martha's Vineyard. He shared his love of the ocean with his children, teaching them to body surf and enjoy a competitive surfside game of backgammon. He also loved the mountains of Colorado, and took his family skiing to Vail and Aspen. He especially enjoyed riding a horse-drawn sleigh to the Pine Creek Cookhouse. Dudley shared his love of the Big Apple with his family, exposing them to Broadway musicals and sporting events. He was a loyal fan of many teams, including the (now San Francisco) Giants, the Knicks, the Rangers, and the New York Giants. Dudley had a keen interest in people and was a mentor and friend to people of all ages and backgrounds. He was an avid golfer and over his lifetime was a member of the Bedens Brook Club (Skillman, NJ), Rolling Rock Club (Ligonier, PA), Edgartown Yacht Club, the Vineyard Golf Club (Edgartown, MA), and the John's Island and Red Stick Golf clubs (Vero Beach, FL). He is survived by his wife, Nancy, his children Cheryl and her husband John Segar (Watertown, MA), Lynne (West Tisbury, MA), Dudley, Jr. (Lee) (Vero Beach, FL), and Meredith and her husband Chris Jylkka (Weston, MA), and his four grandchildren: Anna Lee and Charles Allen Segar, and Lila Grace and Alexander Dudley Jylkka. His family, colleagues, and friends deeply mourn his loss and celebrate his generous and loving spirit. He was predeceased by his mother Mildred Nauman Eppel, his father William Eppel, his sister Dianne Schryber, and his brother William Eppel. A celebration of his life will take place on Martha's Vineyard in July 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift in his memory to the , or the West Tisbury Public Library Foundation. Published in The New York Times on Nov. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close