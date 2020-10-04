1/1
DUDLEY RIGGS
RIGGS--Dudley Henry, Jr. Age 88, Dudley H. Riggs, Jr., died Tuesday, September 22, 2020, in Minneapolis. Dudley performed in circuses as a trapeze artist; off-season, in vaudeville. A founder of satirical improvisational theater, Dudley Riggs established the Instant Theater in the 1950s in New York, and in 1958, brought it to Minneapolis where it became the Brave New Workshop, the longest running comedy satire theater in the country. He received a Charlie Award from the National Association of Comedy Arts and the Ivey Award for Lifetime Achievement in Theater. He wrote "Flying Funny: My Life Without a Net," University of Minnesota Press, 2017. Survivors: his wife, Pauline Boss, PhD; son, Paul Riggs. He was preceded in death by his parents Lil and Doc Riggs; his uncles, Al and Art Riggs; his first wife, Ruth. A memorial tribute to Dudley Riggs is being organized by the Brave New Workshop to be held online in mid-December 2020. To participate, visit: https:// www.tribute.co/dudley-riggs/ In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in honor of Dudley Riggs to the Brave New Institute, a non-profit educational organization: https://www givemn.org/organization/ Brave-New-Institute


Published in New York Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
