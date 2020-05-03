1930 - 2020

Duncan Charles "Chuck" Merriwether died peacefully at home in Naples, FL on April 24, 2020 at the age of 90.



Chuck is the beloved husband of 36 years to Lynne (Palmer) Merriwether; father to daughters Susan Murphy (Jim), the late Pamela Zwemer (Weare), Camille Cromer (Stan), Elaine Martin (Marty) and son John (Alissa) Merriwether. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.



Born the eldest of four to Duncan and Asenath Merriwether, Chuck is the brother of the late Ann Disharoon (Les), Julia Arnold (Harris, deceased) and Jacob (Linda). He is an uncle to many nieces and nephews.



Chuck's early life was spent in the suburbs of Philadelphia, PA where he developed a passion for piloting his own plane, duck hunting at the Swan Island Club in North Carolina with son, John, golf, reading, crossword puzzles, world travel and of course watching college and professional sports. Chuck could recite the entire starting line-up of the players for his first professional baseball game at the age of nine, between the Philadelphia Athletics and the New York Yankees, and he spent his last years celebrating his University of Virginia Cavaliers' national championships in baseball, basketball and lacrosse.



A great believer in the power of education, Chuck graduated from The St. Andrews School in Delaware, received a B.A. in English from The University of Virginia, served on the Law Review and earned a Juris Doctorate from The University of Virginia Law School and was a Baker Scholar at the Harvard Business School while earning an M.B.A.



Chuck was a self-made man who put himself through law school on the G.I. bill having served in the Korean War as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He had a very successful professional career, having won a case in the Pennsylvania Supreme Court while at the Philadelphia, PA law firm of Pepper Hamilton & Scheetz. He then went on to lead a large lease financing company in Philadelphia and later develop popular real estate communities on Hilton Head Island, SC and in Edwards, CO.



Chuck served on the national Board of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, the Hampshire National Bank in Hadley, MA and the Board of Trustees of Widener College. He was active in Ducks Unlimited as a Life Sponsor, also having created the Hilton Head Island, SC chapter.



Retiring to Hilton Head in the 1970's, Chuck met his wife Lynne; they married and settled in Naples where they have been active members of the community as members of the Port Royal Club, Hole-in-the-Wall Golf Club, Pelican Bay Club, and Naples Yacht Club. Chuck was a lifelong Episcopalian and a member of the Trinity-by-the-Cove Episcopal Church.



A memorial service will be held at a future date to celebrate Chuck's life. In lieu of flowers, donations may me be made to Avow Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Ln, Naples, FL 34105 or at www.avowcares.org

