TAYLOR--Dupratt White. 87, died April 30, of Covid-19. An NYU graduate, he joined Morgan, Eastman Dillon and Bear Stearns. Recruited as manager of Robb & Robb, Westhampton, he finished his career at PaineWebber, Southampton. Longtime Remsenburg resident, Dewey was an avid salt water sportsman and watercolor artist. Grandson of Justin Dupratt White, co-founder of White and Case. Son of Anita and Harold Taylor. Survived by Elizabeth Keillor Taylor, his wife of 44 years, and many nieces and nephews.





