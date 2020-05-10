DUPRATT TAYLOR
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DUPRATT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TAYLOR--Dupratt White. 87, died April 30, of Covid-19. An NYU graduate, he joined Morgan, Eastman Dillon and Bear Stearns. Recruited as manager of Robb & Robb, Westhampton, he finished his career at PaineWebber, Southampton. Longtime Remsenburg resident, Dewey was an avid salt water sportsman and watercolor artist. Grandson of Justin Dupratt White, co-founder of White and Case. Son of Anita and Harold Taylor. Survived by Elizabeth Keillor Taylor, his wife of 44 years, and many nieces and nephews.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved