1928 - 2019

An interment service will be held on Friday 26 July at noon in Riverside Cemetery, Orono, Maine for Dwight B. Demeritt Jr, who died January 2019, aged 90, at his home in Orono.

He was born 26 December 1928, grew up in Orono, and graduated from the University of Maine (class of 1951) and Columbia Law School (class of 1954). After military service in Germany, he married Jean (née Surridge) Demeritt and set up home in Brooklyn Heights, New York City. An admiralty lawyer, he was a partner at Thacher Proffitt & Wood. He was also an avid historian, expert on antique guns, and author of Maine Made Guns and Their Makers, published by the Maine State Museum. He is survived by his son, daughter, and three grandchildren.

