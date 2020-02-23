TIMBERS--Dwight E., passed away peacefully on February 11, 2020, surrounded by his family. Dwight was born on April 8, 1948, in New York City to Charlotte T. Timbers and the Honorable William H. Timbers. After earning a degree in Government from Dartmouth College, Dwight attended the University of Connecticut School of Law, where he earned his JD degree in 1973. Throughout his legal career, Dwight developed an interest in land development and the use of artist renderings in litigation. In 2016, Dwight retired from the practice of law to pursue his passion for painting and studying drawing techniques at the Silvermine Art School in New Canaan, CT. As a father, Dwight is fondly remembered for instilling his passion for running in both children and for our summers together in Maine. To his siblings, Dwight is remembered for his adventurous spirit, best exemplified by his climbing of Mt. Washington and skiing down the steep slope of Tuckerman's Ravine. Dwight was preceded in death by his brother John. He is survived by his sister Nancy, his brother Nick, and by his children, Andrew and Melissa. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 25th, at 11am at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church, in Weston, CT.



