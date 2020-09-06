1/1
E. CHARLES HUNT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share E.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HUNT--E. Charles "Chuck." Left us on Saturday, August 29 to pursue his next great adventure. He was born on April 24, 1936 and grew up in Mexico, NY where he was high school valedictorian. He started a proud Cornell family tradition graduating from the Hotel School in 1958 and spent a lifetime of passionate, award winning involvement with Cornell. He was a determined entrepreneur in Westchester County, New York where he owned and operated many restaurants including Olliver's in White Plains. He later served as Executive Vice President of the New York State Restaurant Association where he passionately advocated for restaurants and owners in the New York Metro area. He touched thousands of lives. Chuck is survived by his loving wife Suzy, his son Kevin ('84) with wife Elisabeth Lachmann MD, his son Ron ('86) with wife Chrissey, and three adoring grandchildren. Chuck will be sorely missed amidst a wealth of great memories. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Cornell University - E. Charles Hunt Scholarship.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved