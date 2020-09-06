HUNT--E. Charles "Chuck." Left us on Saturday, August 29 to pursue his next great adventure. He was born on April 24, 1936 and grew up in Mexico, NY where he was high school valedictorian. He started a proud Cornell family tradition graduating from the Hotel School in 1958 and spent a lifetime of passionate, award winning involvement with Cornell. He was a determined entrepreneur in Westchester County, New York where he owned and operated many restaurants including Olliver's in White Plains. He later served as Executive Vice President of the New York State Restaurant Association where he passionately advocated for restaurants and owners in the New York Metro area. He touched thousands of lives. Chuck is survived by his loving wife Suzy, his son Kevin ('84) with wife Elisabeth Lachmann MD, his son Ron ('86) with wife Chrissey, and three adoring grandchildren. Chuck will be sorely missed amidst a wealth of great memories. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Cornell University - E. Charles Hunt Scholarship.





