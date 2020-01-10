Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for E. LEO KOLBER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KOLBER--E. Leo. Senator E. Leo Kolber OC, peacefully, at home in Montreal, on Thursday, January 9, 2020, in his ninety-first year. Beloved husband of Roni (Ronith) Hirsch and the late Sandra Maizel. Loving and devoted father and father-in- law of Lynne and Barry Halliday of New York, Jonathan and Irit Kolber of Israel. Proud and cherished grandfather of Olivia Halliday; Benjamin, Daniella and Michael Kolber. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Samuel and the late Jackie Kolber; and brother-in-law of Dr. Sam and Nora Freedman. Leo will be lovingly remembered by Roni's children and their spouses, Joy and Stuart Baily, Dov and Cara Gandell; and by Roni's grandchildren, Seth and Talia Baily; and Henry Gandell. Senator Kolber was a widely respected businessman, philanthropist and leader of the Jewish Community. He will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, family, friends, former colleagues, and all who had the privilege of having known him. The family wishes to express their gratitude to Dr. Albert Cohen, Etheline Monrose and to Leo's loving caregivers and staff. The Honourable Leo Kolber was Chairman of Claridge, Inc., President of CEMP Investments, and The Cadillac Fairview Corporation, spearheading such developments as the Toronto TD Center, and the Eaton Center. He was a Director of The Seagram Company; The Toronto-Dominion Bank and Loews Cineplex Entertainment Corporation. He was summoned to the Senate of Canada and was named Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Trade and Commerce; National Revenue Committee; Liberal Party of Canada and Advisory Council on National Security. Well known as a philanthropist, he served as President of the Centre Board of The Sir Mortimer B. Davis Jewish General Hospital. He co-authored his memoirs, entitled, "Leo, a life". Funeral service at Congregation Shaar Hashomayim, 450 Kensington Ave., Westmount, QC, on Sunday, January 12 at 11:00am. Burial at Congregation Shaar Hashomayim Cemetery, 1250 ch. de la Foret, Outremont. Shiva private. Contributions in Senator Kolber's memory may be made to the Jewish General Hospital Foundation, (514) 340-8251.



