KATZENBERG--E. Walter. The son of Selma and Berney, brother of Berney and Herbert, passed away on March 15th in New York City at the age of 96. He was born in Baltimore City, Maryland. Walter was predeceased by his loving wife, Anne. He proudly served his country in the United Sates Marine Corps during WWII. He was a member of the Honor Guard that accompanied President Franklin Delano Roosevelt's body during his farewell parade in Washington, DC. He is survived by his son, Jefferey and daughter, Gene, four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 31, 2019