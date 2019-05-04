Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for E. WILLIAM DAVIS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DAVIS--Dr. E. William, Jr. NewYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine mourn the loss of Dr. E. William Davis, Jr., a beloved physician, colleague, mentor and friend. Known for his visionary leadership, Dr. Davis was a renowned pioneer in the field of medical ethics who was instrumental in the founding of the Ethics Committee at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center. Dr. Davis began his medical career as an OB-GYN at what was then New York Hospital, and went on to serve as director of quality assurance in 1985. He also served as vice president for medical affairs emeritus at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell and clinical professor emeritus of obstetrics and gynecology at Weill Cornell Medicine. Dr. Davis generously endowed The E. William Davis, Jr., M.D. Professorship of Medical Ethics and the Libby and Richard Cohen Scholarship at Weill Cornell Medicine. A committed humanitarian, he served as the director of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children and was on the Board of Trustees at the International Center for the Disabled and at Gracie Square Hospital, which is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian. Dr. Davis will be remembered for his dedication to helping others. He will be missed, and we extend our deepest condolences to his four children, grandchildren and loved ones. Steven J. Corwin, M.D., President and CEO, NewYork-Presbyterian Augustine M.K. Choi, M.D., Stephen and Suzanne Weiss Dean, Weill Cornell Medicine



Published in The New York Times on May 4, 2019

