ADLER--Earl, age 87, died peacefully on March 6, 2020, surrounded by family he cherished. Father to Gregg, Gary, and Mitch, as well as Jamey, Elizabeth, Christina and Jeannette. Grandfather to Ilana, Sam, Gaby, Lucas, Nicholas, and Henry; June, who was the love of his life and soul mate both during and after their marriage, passed in 2007. Earl was a beloved friend and source of wisdom and humor to so many people. We will miss him. Funeral services will be held at 12pm on Tuesday, March 10 at Star of David Memorial Chapel in West Babylon, NY. Burial will follow at Mt. Ararat Cemetery in East Farmingdale, NY.



