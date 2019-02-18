SHUMAN--Earl. Noted pop lyricist, whose hit songs include "Hey There Lonely Girl" and "Seven Lonely Days," publisher of rock acts Meatloaf and Mountain, died February 13 at Lenox Hill Hospital. He was 95. A graduate of Yale University, where he played catcher on the baseball team, Earl served in the Marines in World War II and the Korean War. He was the beloved husband of Peggy Shuman (nee Stein) and is mourned by his children Cathy, Daniel, and Steven, daughter-in-law Christina Belding, son-in-law Philip Rupprecht, granddaughter Rachael, step-granddaughter Jennifer Martin, step-grandson-in-law Christopher, and step-great-grandson Theodore. No flowers please.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EARL SHUMAN.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 18, 2019