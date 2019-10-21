CRAY--Ed. July 3, 1933, died October 8, 2019 in Palo Alto, CA. Prolific author of non-fiction, including biographies of folk singer Woody Guthrie and Chief Justice Earl Warren. He was a professor of print journalism at the University of Southern California for 35 years. Expert in American folklore, author of 18 books. Born Cleveland, OH. Longtime resident of Los Angeles. Survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Marc) of Palo Alto; a stepdaughter, Naomi Kovacs of Santa Barbara; a stepson, Josh Kovacs of Long Beach; two granddaughters, Emily and Tessa Igler; a niece, Jordanna Potter (James) and grandnephew, Ryan Potter. Predeceased by his wife, Diane Kovacs.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 21, 2019