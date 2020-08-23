GILBERT--Ed. Anglim Gilbert Gallery mourns the loss of our dear friend, Ed Gilbert, the owner of the gallery and a longtime supporter and mentor to the San Francisco Bay Area artists. Ed died peacefully at home on July 19, 2020 in San Francisco at age 67. An impeccable dresser with extraordinary grace, integrity, intelligence and warmth, he will be profoundly missed. We extend our deepest sympathies to his husband, Kern Shin, and the entire Gilbert family - Kern, sons Adrian and Julian Shin, and siblings Steve Gilbert, Mila Javier, and Pearl Gates. Ed's ashes are interred at San Francisco Columbarium. Donations in his memory may be made to the Headlands Center for the Arts, and Southern Exposure Gallery.





