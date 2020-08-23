1/1
ED GILBERT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ED's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GILBERT--Ed. Anglim Gilbert Gallery mourns the loss of our dear friend, Ed Gilbert, the owner of the gallery and a longtime supporter and mentor to the San Francisco Bay Area artists. Ed died peacefully at home on July 19, 2020 in San Francisco at age 67. An impeccable dresser with extraordinary grace, integrity, intelligence and warmth, he will be profoundly missed. We extend our deepest sympathies to his husband, Kern Shin, and the entire Gilbert family - Kern, sons Adrian and Julian Shin, and siblings Steve Gilbert, Mila Javier, and Pearl Gates. Ed's ashes are interred at San Francisco Columbarium. Donations in his memory may be made to the Headlands Center for the Arts, and Southern Exposure Gallery.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved