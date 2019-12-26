EISNER--Edgar R., Age 92, passed away peacefully after a long illness, survived by his wife of 63 years, Lucky and his children Jill and Gale and his two grandchildren Andrew and Evan. Born in Berlin, emigrated in 1938, a graduate of the University of Missouri (BA) on the GI Bill and University of Delaware (MS in business), Edgar had a long distinguished career as a private financier for burgeoning businesses in emerging markets abroad and in real estate at home through his companies Intercontinental Monetary Corporation and East Hills Funding. He was an inveterate traveler who visited over 100 countries. He served on the boards as Trustee of Wheaton and Marymount Colleges as well as The Education Alliance. He shared his love of tennis with his family and played his first round of golf on his 80th birthday which became his favorite pastime, which he shared with his children and grandchildren. Memorial Service will be held at Frank E. Campbell on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Hypertension Research Fund c/o Dr. Phyllis August, 424 East 70th Street, NY, NY 10021



