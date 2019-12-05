FREUD--Edgar Died December 4th, 2019, age 91. Electrical engineer, proud graduate of CCNY and Bronx Science. He was a good man. Devoted to his family and a long-time environmentalist. He will be missed by his wife Olive, daughter Salome, son-in-law Charles, daughter-in-law Judith and grandsons Matthew and Joshua. His son Conan predeceased him. Funeral will be held on December 6 at 9:30am at Riverside Memorial. Shiva will be at Salome's on December 8 from 1-5pm.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 5, 2019