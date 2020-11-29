KAUP--Edgar George. Edgar "Ed" Kaup, died on November 25, 2020, at the age of 93 and has gone on to be with his beloved wife, Ruth. Ed was the loving, caring father of Chris and Suzanne and uncle of David, Donald and Cathleen. Ed was a graduate and active, devoted alumnus of Lehigh University. He was a chemist and chemical engineer, formerly employed at Hoffman-La Roche, AG, Celanese Corporation, Burns & Roe, Incorporated, Heyward Robinson Company, Inc., and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. Ed was a loving, caring husband, father, uncle and grandfather and will be missed greatly by his many family members of friends. Chris, Debra, Mackenzie and Abigail Kaup





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store