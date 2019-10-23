KRASS--Edgar S., of New Rochelle, NY passed away peacefully on October 19, 2019 at the age of 87. He was the husband of the late Elaine Lawrence Krass, and father of Eddie, Ricky, and the late Laurie. He attended Scarsdale Public Schools and graduated Cum Laude from Mercersburg Academy and the University of Pennsylvania. He was an officer in United States Army. He was a member of the Beach Point Club, Westchester Reform Temple, JCC of Scarsdale and the Army Club of Washington, DC. A funeral service will be held Thursday, October 24, 10am, at Westchester Reform Temple, 255 Mamaroneck Road, Scarsdale, NY. The period of Shivah will follow at 76 Rogers Drive, New Rochelle, NY until 7:30pm.



