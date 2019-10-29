SONNENFELD--Edgar, fine architect and fluent in seven modern languages and ancient Italian, and loved dearly by all his friends and family, died peacefully in his Manhattan home on Saturday, October 26th. Born in Bucharest in 1929, he is survived by his wife, architect Roxanne Warren. A small, non-religious memorial with classical music for friends will take place at the Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, October 30, 4:00 to 6:00pm, Madison Ave. at East 81st St. in Manhattan, 4th Floor, Hampton Room.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 29, 2019