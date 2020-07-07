EDITH DECHIARA

DECHIARA--Edith, previously of Jackson Heights, New York. Passed away June 25, 2020. Born in the Bronx September 18, 1931 to Phillip and Pauline Handler. A devoted and loving mother, grandmother, wife, and friend. Married to Joseph DeChiara for 58 years, until his death in 2017. Survived by her children Michael, Peter and Laurie, their spouses, and her five grandchildren. She had a long career as an arts educator, both as a Professor at Lehman College-CUNY and, before that, as a New York City public school teacher. She developed innovative arts education programs at Henry Street Settlement and the Guggenheim Museum. She studied at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and received her doctorate at Columbia University's Teachers College. She was a talented artist, who worked primarily as a collagist, and exhibited in several galleries. She was loved by friends and family and will be deeply missed by all.





