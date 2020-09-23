Edith Gerber Shanker, age 87, died peacefully in her home at Pennswood Village in Newtown, PA on September 19th, 2020 from kidney disease.She was born in Philadelphia with two siblings, Alvin Gerber and Sylvia Gordon. Her mother died when she was an infant, and the three siblings were raised in foster families in the Depression era when her father was not able to take care of them. It was that experience that ingrained the importance of family in her.She graduated from City University of New York and worked as an English teacher in a New York City public school where she became a union organizer and served as a delegate at the founding of the United Federation of Teachers (UFT). It was through this work she met her late husband, Albert Shanker.After raising their three children, she returned to work, helping to establish a "Basic Literacy" and GED program for union members in New York City agencies. She also worked to create the City University of New York's Collaborative Programs for High School Dropout Prevention, and directed CUNY's High School-College Student Mentoring Program. National Kidney Foundation