1928 - 2019

We celebrate the life and mourn the death of Edith Gothelf who passed on September 25th. Edith was the beloved wife of the late Sidney Gothelf, with whom she shared a magical life for over 55 years. Edith was the cherished and devoted mother of Barbara and her son-in-law Ralph Cohn, and the ever adoring grandmother of David. We will all miss Mom, Grandma and Edith as we are inspired by her life. She was a pillar of strength few possess, with extraordinary elegance and grace. The community at large will miss Edith, and her unwavering commitment to helping others. She was lifelong volunteer and member of the National Council of Jewish Women, and one of the visionaries who oversaw the development the NCJW Senior Center on Quentin Road in Brooklyn which became the standard for all others. Due to her extraordinary service to the community, Edith received NCJW's most prestigious award - the Hannah G. Solomon Award - which recognizes the efforts of individuals who have exemplified leadership, service, and advocacy. A life well lived surrounded by family and dear friends. Edith epitomized grace, beauty, and selflessness. An eternity of making a difference, she leaves this world better than she found it. We will miss you. We love you. Contributions in memory of Edith Gothelf can be made to: National Council of Jewish Women – Brooklyn Section, 1001 Quentin Road, Brooklyn, New York 11223 Published on NYTimes.com from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

