GRAFF--Edith. Edith Krantz Graff, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2019 at the age of 95. She was the beloved wife of Henry F. Graff, noted Professor of History at Columbia University, for almost 73 years. She was the devoted daughter of Abraham and Mollie (Birenbaum) Krantz. Edith graduated from George Washington High School and NYU. She was the endlessly caring mother of Iris Morse (Andrew) and Ellen Graff (Martin Fox), a hands-on grandmother to Molly Rothstein (Randy) and Elizabeth Rohtbart (Daniel), Marshall Fox (Talya Lazerus), Nathaniel Fox (Zoelle), and Sarah Graff Fox, and the amazing great-grandmother of Charles and William Rohtbart and Maxwell and Caroline Rothstein. She was predeceased by her brothers, Irving and Paul. Paul's widow, Natalie Krantz was a most thoughtful sister-in-law and aunt. For 60 years, Edith was an active member of the Edgemont community and a sought after volunteer in its schools, where she served as a PTA President. She remained a city girl at heart. She enjoyed museums, galleries, and theater and shared with Henry a passion for opera. Of course she had favorite restaurants and stores; her taste was exquisite in all things. Edith and Henry led a wonderful life together. They traveled the world, often starting in Little Dix in January, where the same group of friends vacationed year after year. They attended countless events, receptions, and commencements at Columbia. Though already in ill health, she proudly attended the dedication of the faculty lounge named in Henry's honor. While still at home, Edith was tirelessly cared for by Olive Thomas. At The Osborn, skilled and compassionate staff always made her feel comfortable. Throughout her life, family always, always came first, a lesson to us all. We will miss her forever. There will be a Memorial Service on Sunday, June 2 at 3pm at Westchester Reform Temple, 255 Mamaroneck Road, Scarsdale, New York. Shiva will be observed on Wednesday, June 5 from 3pm until 5pm at The Osborn, 101 Theall Road, Rye, New York. For donations, please contact Regina Ketting at Columbia University at (212)851-4377.



