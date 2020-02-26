GREEN--Edith R., 97, A life well lived. Died peacefully at home in Manhattan on February 23, 2020. Born and raised in Manhattan, Edith was the devoted wife of the late Edward J. Green, loving mother of Gerald and Barbara Green, Nancy and Alan Kassay and Robert Green. Caring sister of Adrienne Garfinkel and the late Betty Wahrman. Adoring Nana of Elysha and Matthew Dicks, Tammy and Eric Green, Emily and Michael Ratner, Carrie and Joe Sexton, and Evan Kassay; precious great-Nana of Clara, Ari, Zoe, Charlie, Cali, Evie, Hazel and Izzy. Cherished sister-in-law, aunt and cousin. Formerly from Rockville Centre, NY; Monterey, MA and Boca Raton, FL. Avid reader of The New York Times Obituaries. Sadly, she will miss today's notices. A very special person loved by so many. Having forever enriched our lives, we will adore, cherish and love her always. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 12:30pm at Riverside Memorial Chapel in NYC.



